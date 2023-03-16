 Skip navigation
Texans release Mario Addison, A.J. Cann, Jalen Reeves-Maybin

  
Published March 16, 2023 12:40 PM
nbc_bfa_demecotrotter_230314
March 14, 2023 04:37 PM
Despite the Texans' less than stellar track record treating their head coaches, Brother From Another feels there is hope that DeMeco Ryans can help Houston bounce back.

The Texans have struck deals with a number of free agents in recent days and they cleared out some space on the roster by releasing three veterans on Thursday.

The team announced that they are parting ways with defensive end Mario Addison, guard A.J. Cann, and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Addison had 15 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in 12 games during his lone season in Houston. The Texans added Chase Winovich as a free agent and re-signed Derek Rivers this week,

Cann started 16 games last year, but became expendable with the acquisition of Shaq Mason in a trade with the Buccaneers. Reeves-Maybin had 15 tackles in 17 games last season.