Texans release Noah Brown

Veteran wide receiver Noah Brown will be moving on from Houston.

According to multiple reports, the Texans have released Brown on Tuesday. It’s one of the moves they are making in order to set their initial 53-man roster.

Brown signed a one-year deal with the Texans last year and caught 33 passes for 567 yards and two touchdowns. He had 13 of those catches for 325 yards and a score in back-to-back midseason wins for the AFC South champs.

Brown had 82 catches over five seasons with the Cowboys and his experience could help him draw interest once he’s officially on the open market.