MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texans request interview with Mike Kafka

  
Published January 10, 2023 12:39 PM
nbc_fnia_playoffspeedrd_230108
January 8, 2023 10:41 PM
The FNIA crew reveal what they’re most looking forward to in key playoff matchups, including Chargers-Jags, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs and more.

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s list of suitors is growing longer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans have requested an interview with Kafka for their head coaching opening. The Texans fired Lovie Smith after their Week 18 win over the Colts.

The Panthers have also requested an interview with Kafka, who is in his first season with the Giants after many years on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City. Kafka has helped Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to his best NFL season and was the quarterbacks coach with the Chiefs before moving to the NFC East club.

The Texans have also requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.