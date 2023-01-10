Texans request interview with Mike Kafka

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s list of suitors is growing longer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans have requested an interview with Kafka for their head coaching opening. The Texans fired Lovie Smith after their Week 18 win over the Colts.

The Panthers have also requested an interview with Kafka, who is in his first season with the Giants after many years on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City. Kafka has helped Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to his best NFL season and was the quarterbacks coach with the Chiefs before moving to the NFC East club.

The Texans have also requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.