Texans restructure Nico Collins’ contract before free agency

Restructuring contracts is a popular way for teams to create cap space ahead of free agency and the Texans have gone that route ahead of next week’s start to the new league year.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Texans have restructured wide receiver Nico Collins’ contract. The move clears $9.8 million by converting some of his base salary for the 2025 season into a signing bonus and spreading the remaining cap hit over the remainder of his deal.

Collins is heading into the first year of a three-year extension he signed with the Texans last year.

Some of that new cap space could go toward fleshing out the receiving corps. Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods are set to become free agents and it is unclear when the Texans will have Tank Dell back from the knee injury that ended his 2024 season.