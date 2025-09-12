Texans RG Ed Ingram returns to full practice participation

The Texans could have their starting right guard back for Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

Ed Ingram returned to a full practice Friday.

He popped up on the injury report Sept. 4 with an abdomen injury. He did not play Sunday and continued his limited participation in practice Thursday, his third consecutive practice without full participation.

If Ingram plays, the Texans will shift Tytus Howard back to right tackle from right guard and rookie Aireontae Ersery back to left tackle from right tackle.

Center Jake Andrews (high ankle) did not practice again and is not expected to play this week. He left Sunday’s game after 45 snaps, and Jarrett Patterson replaced him.

It does not look like the Texans will have starting wide receiver Christian Kirk and primary return specialist Braxton Berrios again this week. Both remained out of practice Friday with hamstring injuries.