Texans rule out DE Denico Autry, DT Foley Fatukasi

The Texans won’t have a pair of defensive linemen for Sunday’s regular-season finale.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee) and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (ankle) will sit out against the Titans.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) and offensive guard Shaq Mason (knee) also are out.

Linebacker Christian Harris (ankle) and linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring) are questionable. The Texans added Hill to the practice report Friday, with a limited session, an indication he was injured at practice.

Offensive guard Juice Scruggs (foot) returned to a full practice and does not have an injury designation.