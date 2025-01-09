 Skip navigation
Texans rule out OG Shaq Mason

  
Published January 9, 2025 04:48 PM

The Texans ruled out right guard Shaq Mason (knee) for Saturday’s game against the Chargers. He did not practice all week and will miss his third consecutive game.

Juice Scruggs started at the position for the first time in his career last week after returning from his own injury. Kenyon Green started at right guard in Week 17.

Scruggs has 19 career starts, including 13 this season.

The Texans list defensive end Denico Autry (knee), linebacker Christian Harris (ankle),wide receiver John Metchie III (shoulder) and tight end Teagan Quitoriano (calf) as questionable to play.

All four players practiced fully Thursday, a sign they could play Saturday.

Diontae Johnson, who made his debut with the team last week, could see more snaps if Metchie is out or limited this week. In 22 snaps against the Titans, Johnson made two catches for 12 yards.