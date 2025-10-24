Texans rule out WRs Nico Collins, Christian Kirk

The Texans ruled out two of their top wide receivers.

Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) will not play. Neither player practiced this week.

Kirk has played only three games this season.

Collins was injured in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Seahawks.

The Texans also ruled out cornerback Alijah Huzzie (knee).

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee) and cornerback Jaylin Smith (hamstring) are questionable.