2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday's Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texans sign Darius Phillips, waive Drew Estrada with injury waiver

  
Published May 4, 2023 01:02 PM
The Texans signed veteran cornerback Darius Phillips and released receiver Drew Estrada with an injury waiver, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Those moves were in addition to the re-signing of veteran linebacker Neville Hewitt to a one-year contract and the signings of linebacker Jermaine Carter and offensive tackle Greg Little to one-year deals.

Phillips played nine games for the Broncos last season as hamstring injuries hampered him all year. He ended the year on injured reserve.

He played six defensive snaps and 119 on special teams.

Phillips spent four seasons with the Bengals after they made him a fifth-round draft pick. He signed with the Raiders in the 2022 offseason but did not make the roster out of the preseason.

He has 75 career tackles, three forced fumbles, five interceptions and one fumble recovery.