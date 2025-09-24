Texans sign DB Zion Childress

The Texans will have a new defensive back at practice on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, they have signed Zion Childress to their 53-man roster. Childress was on the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Childress signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent this offseason and returned to the practice squad after being one of the team’s final cuts this summer. He was elevated for two of the team’s first three games and made a tackle on special teams.

The Texans had an opening in their secondary after releasing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Tuesday, so they do not need to make a corresponding move to get Childress on their active roster.