Texans sign DL Derek Rivers off their practice squad

The Texans released defensive lineman Michael Dogbe on Wednesday and they filled the open spot on their roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed defensive lineman Derek Rivers off of their practice squad. They also signed cornerback D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad.

Rivers was a 2017 third-round pick in New England and he signed with the Texans in 2021. He made five appearances with them that season, spent last year on injured reserve and signed to the practice squad after getting cut last month.

Rivers had nine tackles and a sack for the Texans in 2021. He had five tackles and 2.5 sacks in 19 appearances for the Patriots and Rams before getting to Houston.