Texans sign DL Pheldarius Payne, waive WR Jadon Janke

The Texans announced a pair of roster moves on Monday afternoon.

They have signed defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne to the active roster. Wide receiver Jadon Janke was waived to make room for Payne.

Payne signed with the Texans after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech this year, but he was waived before the start of training camp. Payne will try to stick around as a member of the active roster or practice squad when the team makes its cuts later this month.

Janke also signed with the Texans after going undrafted and he appeared in both of the team’s preseason games. His twin brother Jaxon also signed with the Texans this spring, but he was let go in July.