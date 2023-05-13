 Skip navigation
Texans sign Shaquill Griffin

  
Published May 13, 2023 12:53 PM

The Texans have added veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Griffin agreed to a one-year deal with Houston today, according to multiple reports.

A 2017 third-round pick of the Seahawks, Griffin played well in Seattle and signed a three-year, $44.5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2021. But he never lived up to expectations in Jacksonville and missed 12 games last season. The Jaguars cut Griffin in March.

Griffin is still just 27 years old, and if he can get healthy and stay healthy he could be a solid addition to the defense in Houston.