Texans sign TE Dalton Keene, K Jake Bates

With tight ends Dalton Schultz and Brevin Jordan dealing with injuries, the Texans have added a tight end.

Houston has signed Dalton Keene, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

Keene was a Patriots third-round pick in 2020. He appeared in six games for the club that season, recording three catches for 16 yards. Keene missed the 2021 season with a knee injury and was waived by New England last August.

He then spent time with Philadelphia and Denver last year. Keene worked out for Houston on Monday.

Wilson also reports the Texans have added kicker Jake Bates and he’ll mainly be used as a camp leg to avoid wearing out Ka’imi Fairbairn.