Texans sign WR Quintez Cephus, waive WR Johnny Johnson III

The Texans have added a receiver after another was injured.

Houston announced on Wednesday that the club has signed Quintez Cephus and waived Johnny Johnson III with an injury designation.

Cephus was most recently briefly with the 49ers earlier in training camp. He played 22 games with six starts for the Lions from 2020-2022, but has not appeared in a regular-season game since.

Via multiple reporters on the scene at Texans practice in West Virginia, Johnson was in a sling during Wednesday’s practice after having to exit Tuesday’s session with an apparent right arm injury. He has appeared in two career regular-season games, both for Houston.