 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jerryjones.jpg
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jerryjones.jpg
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans sign WR Quintez Cephus, waive WR Johnny Johnson III

  
Published August 6, 2025 01:54 PM

The Texans have added a receiver after another was injured.

Houston announced on Wednesday that the club has signed Quintez Cephus and waived Johnny Johnson III with an injury designation.

Cephus was most recently briefly with the 49ers earlier in training camp. He played 22 games with six starts for the Lions from 2020-2022, but has not appeared in a regular-season game since.

Via multiple reporters on the scene at Texans practice in West Virginia, Johnson was in a sling during Wednesday’s practice after having to exit Tuesday’s session with an apparent right arm injury. He has appeared in two career regular-season games, both for Houston.