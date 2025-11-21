 Skip navigation
Texans take 10-9 lead on Bills

  
November 20, 2025 09:27 PM

The Texans have their first lead of Thursday Night Football.

Christian Kirk caught his first touchdown of the season, catching a 2-yard pass from Davis Mills with 3:47 left in the first half.

The Texans drove 77 yards in 12 plays following Bills kicker Matt Prater’s 44-yard field goal. The Bills had a facemask and an illegal contact penalty on the drive.

Mills also threw a 24-yard pass to Nico Collins for the biggest play in the drive.

Mills is 4-of-13 for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Woody Marks has seven carries for 46 yards.