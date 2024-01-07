Texans take 23-17 lead with 6:20 left

Whether the Texans win or not, C.J. Stroud had a defining drive in a win-or-go-home game.

In a 17-17 tie, the rookie quarterback led the Texans on a 12-play, 73-yard scoring drive.

The Texans overcame a second-and-20 following a sack by Ronnie Harrison Jr. and a first-and-20 after a holding penalty on Andrew Beck.

Stroud had an incredible 14-yard throw to Nico Collins on second-and-14.

The Texans capped the drive with a 3-yard run by Devin Singletary, but Ka’imi Fairbairn missed the extra point wide left.

Stroud is 20-of-26 for 264 yards, with Collins catching nine passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.