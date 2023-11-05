Texans take 7-3 lead on C.J. Stroud’s touchdown throw

C.J. Stroud had the worst game of his rookie season last week in a loss to the Panthers, throwing for only 140 yards and no touchdowns. The Texans quarterback is off to a better start Sunday.

He threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins with 9:10 remaining in the first quarter.

It is the 10th touchdown pass for Stroud this season with only one interception.

The touchdown throw came one play after Shaq Barrett had a nasty roughing the passer penalty. Barrett hit Stroud low, blasting the quarterback’s knee.

Instead of fourth-and-three, and the Texans likely settling for a field goal, the Texans used the first down for the go-ahead touchdown.

The Texans lead 7-3.

Texans tight end Dalton Schultz fumbled on Stroud’s first completion of the day, with Lavonte David forcing it and Antoine Winfield recovering it at the Houston 42. The Bucs gained 25 yards and then settled for the red zone field goal.

Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean is being evaluated for a concussion.