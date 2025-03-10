Texans to re-sign DE Derek Barnett

The Texans are bringing back one of their own free agents.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, defensive end Derek Barnett has agreed to re-sign with Houston on a one-year deal.

Rapoport notes the contract is worth $5 million.

Barnett, 28, has been with the Texans since 2023. He appeared in 16 games with one start in 2024, registering 5.0 sacks with four tackles for loss and seven QB hits. He also recorded a pair of forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The No. 14 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Barnett has tallied 29.0 sacks in 95 career games for Philadelphia and Houston.