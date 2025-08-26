Texans to release Trent Brown, expect to bring him back to practice squad

Veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown won’t be on the team’s initial 53-man roster, but he is expected to be sticking around Houston for a while.

Multiple reports says that Brown is among the cuts that the Texans are making on Tuesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the plan is for Brown, who is not subject to waivers, to return to the practice squad once teams can begin filling them.

Brown tore his patellar tendon while playing for the Bengals last year. He spent training camp on the physically unable to perform list and adding him to the practice squad will allow Brown to work his way back into playing shape without any deadline to be activated.

The Texans have made a number of moves at tackle since the 2024 season ended. They traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil this offseason and signed Cam Robinson before drafting Aireontae Easley in the second round in April. Robinson has missed time with a knee injury this summer and Easley has earned good reviews for his play, so there’s some speculation that more moves could be coming in Houston.