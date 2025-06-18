Texans to sign Damon Arnette

Cornerback Damon Arnette spent the 2025 UFL season in Houston and he’ll be trying to spend the 2025 NFL season in the same city.

According to multiple reports, the Texans will sign Arnette to their 90-man roster. Arnette recently worked out for the team.

It’s the first time Arnette will be on an NFL roster since early 2022. He was a 2020 first-round pick by the Raiders, but was released during his rookie season after the release of a video showing him making threats while carrying a firearm. He was signed to a future contract by the Chiefs in 2022, but was released after being arrested for assault.

Arnette put himself back on the NFL radar by playing well with the Roughnecks in the UFL and he’ll now have a chance at a more successful second act in the big leagues.