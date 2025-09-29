Texans trade LT Cam Robinson to Browns

Reports emerged recently that Cleveland was looking to trade for an offensive tackle.

It turns out, those reports were accurate.

The Browns are acquiring Cam Robinson from the Texans, according to multiple reports.

Robinson started the first game of the season for Houston, but was replaced by Aireontae Ersery in Week 2. While he played select snaps on special teams in Week 2 and Week 3, Robinson was inactive for the Texans’ Sunday victory over the Titans.

A second-round pick in 2017, Robinson played all of his first seven seasons with the Jaguars. But he was traded to Minnesota midway through the 2024 season when the club lost left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a year-ending injury.

Robinson subsequently signed with Houston on a one-year contract in March.

The Browns started the season with Dawand Jones at left tackle, but he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3. Right tackle Jack Conklin has also been dealing with an elbow injury.

Cleveland is sending a 2027 sixth-round pick and will receive Houston’s 2027 seventh-round pick to complete the deal.

Robinson has started 102 career games.