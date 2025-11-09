 Skip navigation
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Texans’ two turnovers help Jaguars take 10-0 lead

  
Published November 9, 2025 01:33 PM

The Texans have three plays and two turnovers. It’s that kind of day for the home team, playing without quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The Jaguars have cashed in with 10 points on drives of 26 and 19 yards.

Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones stepped in front of Christian Kirk for an interception of Davis Mills. That led to a 32-yard Cam Little field goal, as the Texans survived an unnecessary roughness penalty on Little’s first field goal try that gave the Jaguars a first down.

Texans returner Tremon Smith then fumbled Little’s kickoff with Ventrell Miller forcing it and Danny Striggow recovering it at the Houston 19.

The Jaguars reached the end zone in five plays, though it was close whether Parker Washington got his second foot down in bounds on the 7-yard touchdown pass. Officials on the field ruled a touchdown, and replay did not call for a full review of the play.

Trevor Lawrence is 1-of-4, with the touchdown his only completion.