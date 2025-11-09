Texans’ two turnovers help Jaguars take 10-0 lead

The Texans have three plays and two turnovers. It’s that kind of day for the home team, playing without quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The Jaguars have cashed in with 10 points on drives of 26 and 19 yards.

Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones stepped in front of Christian Kirk for an interception of Davis Mills. That led to a 32-yard Cam Little field goal, as the Texans survived an unnecessary roughness penalty on Little’s first field goal try that gave the Jaguars a first down.

Texans returner Tremon Smith then fumbled Little’s kickoff with Ventrell Miller forcing it and Danny Striggow recovering it at the Houston 19.

The Jaguars reached the end zone in five plays, though it was close whether Parker Washington got his second foot down in bounds on the 7-yard touchdown pass. Officials on the field ruled a touchdown, and replay did not call for a full review of the play.

Trevor Lawrence is 1-of-4, with the touchdown his only completion.