 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans waive Diontae Johnson, place Cade Stover on IR

  
Published January 14, 2025 01:42 PM

The Texans have elected to move on from receiver Diontae Johnson.

Houston is the latest team to waive the veteran wideout after claiming him on waivers when the Ravens let him go earlier in the season.

Johnson appeared in the Week 18 win over the Titans and the wild card round win over the Chargers. He caught one pass for 12 yards on Saturday afternoon while on the field for 16 (22 percent) of the club’s offensive snaps.

Johnson previously caught 30 passes for 357 yards with three touchdowns in seven games with Carolina and one pass for 6 yards in four contests with Baltimore in 2024.

Additionally, the Texans have placed tight end Cade Stover on injured reserve. He caught four passes for 28 yards in the win over Los Angeles. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Ohio State had 15 receptions for 133 yards with a touchdown in 15 regular-season games.