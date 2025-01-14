Texans waive Diontae Johnson, place Cade Stover on IR

The Texans have elected to move on from receiver Diontae Johnson.

Houston is the latest team to waive the veteran wideout after claiming him on waivers when the Ravens let him go earlier in the season.

Johnson appeared in the Week 18 win over the Titans and the wild card round win over the Chargers. He caught one pass for 12 yards on Saturday afternoon while on the field for 16 (22 percent) of the club’s offensive snaps.

Johnson previously caught 30 passes for 357 yards with three touchdowns in seven games with Carolina and one pass for 6 yards in four contests with Baltimore in 2024.

Additionally, the Texans have placed tight end Cade Stover on injured reserve. He caught four passes for 28 yards in the win over Los Angeles. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Ohio State had 15 receptions for 133 yards with a touchdown in 15 regular-season games.