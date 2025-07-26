Texans will induct Janice McNair into their Ring of Honor

The Texans will induct a second member of the McNair family into their Ring of Honor this year.

The team announced that Janice McNair will join her late husband Robert in the group. The McNairs were the co-founders of the Texans, who played their first season in 2002.

Andre Johnson and J.J. Watt are the only other inductees.

“I’m thrilled to join Bob, Andre and J.J. in the Ring of Honor,” Janice McNair said in a statement. “It means so much to me to be inducted alongside three of my favorite Texans. I have cherished every gameday since 2002 and I’m so proud of our team. It will be such a blessing to celebrate this special occasion with our amazing fans in November. Go Texans!”

McNair will be inducted at halftime of the team’s Week 9 game against the Broncos.