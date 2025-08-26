 Skip navigation
Texans will release LB Nick Niemann

  
August 26, 2025

The Texans signed linebacker Nick Niemann to a two-year contract this offseason and they guaranteed him $4 million, so he’ll likely go down as one of the more surprising cuts around the league on Tuesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Texans are releasing Niemann. They gave him a $1.5 million signing bonus and guaranteed his $1.5 million base salary for this year along with $1 million of his salary for 2026.

Niemann was a 2021 sixth-round pick of the Chargers and he played a core special teams role throughout his time with the team.

He had 86 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 64 regular season games. He also had one tackle in two playoff appearances.