Texans without 10 players at Wednesday’s practice

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud won’t play Sunday against the Jaguars after being diagnosed with a concussion against the Broncos.

Davis Mills will replace Stroud in the starting lineup.

But the Texans have even more injury concerns with nine other players out of practice on Wednesday.

Running back Nick Chubb (foot), right tackle Tytus Howard (concussion), defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (quadriceps), kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (right quadriceps), tight end Harrison Bryant (shoulder), defensive back Jalen Pitre (concussion), linebacker Christian Harris (shin), right guard Ed Ingram (knee) and defensive end Denico Autry (knee) also didn’t practice.

The Texans have already ruled out Fairbairn, and signed Matthew Wright to the practice squad to replace him.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios (chest) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee/shoulder) were limited.