Texans work out free agent Cam Erving

The Texans worked out veteran offensive lineman Cameron Erving on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Erving, 31, played three games with two starts with the Saints in 2023 after signing with the team’s practice squad Oct. 3.

The Browns made him a first-round pick out of Florida State in 2015. Cleveland traded him to the Chiefs for a fifth-round draft pick in 2017.

He also has played for the Panthers and Cowboys.

Erving, who has played guard, tackle and center, has started 58 of 98 career games played in the NFL.