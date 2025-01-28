Texas A&M DL Shemar Turner withdraws from Senior Bowl with a leg injury

Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner has withdrawn from the Senior Bowl.

It was discovered that the stress fracture he had surgery to repair before the start of the season didn’t fully heal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Turner had a rod inserted into his leg during surgery, but he unknowingly ended up playing through the season with the injury after the bone didn’t fully heal.

He has been advised to have no impact on his leg for 3-4 weeks to let the bone heal, per Rapoport.

Turner will conduct Scouting Combine interviews in Indianapolis next month and plans to perform at his Pro Day in March.

He is expected to be a top-50 pick.

Turner finished his Aggie career with 115 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one pass deflection and three forced fumbles.