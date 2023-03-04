Texas A&M running back Devon Achane expects to run the fastest 40 time

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane expects to run the fastest 40 time

  
Published March 4, 2023 05:25 AM
nbc_bfa_robinsononhendonhooker_230303
March 3, 2023 04:08 PM
Former Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is already 25 and coming off a torn ACL, but Charles Robinson thinks that he could still find himself moving up the board based on his tape and strong leadership ability.

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane is one of the favorites to run the fastest 40 time at the NFL Scouting Combine and for good reason. Achane is a former track star who ran a 10.14 in the 100 meters and 20.2 in the 200 meters last season for the Aggies.

Michigan cornerback DJ Turner II has the fastest time at the combine so far with a 4.26 on Friday.

“Of course I expect to run the fastest time,” Achane said. “I saw DJ Turner ran a 4.26. That’s very good. That’s just setting the bar, setting the standard. I can’t wait to go out there and show my speed on Sunday.”

Achane said he doesn’t know who Dante Hall is, but the comparison is a good one. Hall starred as a running back and returner for the Aggies before the Chiefs drafted him in the fifth round in 2000 and moved him to receiver. He became one of the greatest returners in NFL history with six punt return touchdowns and six kickoff return touchdowns.

Hall was 5 foot 8, 187 pounds. A&M lists Achane as 5-9, 185 pounds.

Achane returned 20 kickoffs for a 30.7 average and two touchdowns in his three-year career, while running for 2,376 yards and 21 touchdowns on 369 carries and catching 65 passes for 554 yards and five touchdowns.

“People always say I’m small, but I’ve been dealing with that my whole life,” Achane said. “I feel like my size doesn’t mean anything. I’ve been good in my career this far. I do break a lot of tackles. I’m not the type to take any head-on tackles. I feel like I have natural ability to avoid tackles, and that’s something I’m very, very good at.”

Achane said he also will participate in receivers drills at the request of teams.