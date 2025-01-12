Texas OT Kelvin Banks, RB Jaydon Blue declare for draft

A pair of Texas Longhorns are moving on to the NFL after their semifinal loss to Ohio State.

Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks and running back Jaydon Blue both announced their intention to move into the league on Sunday.

Banks became the left tackle in Austin as a freshman and his play over the last three years has made him one of the top prospects in this year’s class. He won the Lombardi Award and was named an All-American during the 2024 season and should hear his name early in the first round in April.

Blue had 1,098 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns this season. Two of those scores came in their loss to the Buckeyes.