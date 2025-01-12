 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texas OT Kelvin Banks, RB Jaydon Blue declare for draft

  
Published January 12, 2025 06:28 PM

A pair of Texas Longhorns are moving on to the NFL after their semifinal loss to Ohio State.

Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks and running back Jaydon Blue both announced their intention to move into the league on Sunday.

Banks became the left tackle in Austin as a freshman and his play over the last three years has made him one of the top prospects in this year’s class. He won the Lombardi Award and was named an All-American during the 2024 season and should hear his name early in the first round in April.

Blue had 1,098 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns this season. Two of those scores came in their loss to the Buckeyes.