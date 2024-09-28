The Belichick watch is on

The 2024 season is settling in. The 2025 offseason will soon begin to come into focus.

Coaches will be fired; that’s inevitable. Candidates working with other teams will emerge. That’s inevitable, too.

One candidate is already known. And he’s currently unattached. Any owner can decide during the season to make a beeline for Bill Belichick when the season ends, if not sooner. (And we know that happens, even if it shouldn’t.)

Here’s the first (and possibly only) installment of our Belichick Watch List. These are the teams that could be interested in hiring the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. Not that are or should be (or shouldn’t be) but could be.

Many believe the biggest factor for Belichick’s next job will be whether and to what extent an owner is willing to give contractual, if not de facto, control over the team to Belichick. If it was clear he would be the coach and only the coach, with no effort or inclination to make personnel decisions, he’d already have a job. In Atlanta, or possibly in Washington. His potential unwillingness to operate within a structure that has him reporting to a younger, less experienced, and far less accomplished G.M. was enough to steer people like new Arthur Blank’s Falcons Ring of Honor member Arthur Blank clear of him.

There’s an important threshold factor that some owners might consider. Does the fanbase want Belichick?

It’s hardly a given. Last year, once it became clear Belichick and the Patriots would be going their separate ways, we posted a poll on Twitter that posed a very broad and general question. If your favorite team is looking for a coach this offseason, do you want Belichick? Roughly three out of four who responded said no.

That’s probably one of the reasons why Belichick decided to dip a toe in the media pool. Before he opted instead for a cannonball.

He’s overexposed, to the point where the natural reaction might be, “Who cares?” Yes, he has said some interesting things. But most of it is noise. And his delivery and demeanor is still too close to any of his many press conferences to remind those who see and hear him of the grouch who often came off as condescending, curt, and dismissive.

So with all that said, which teams are on our first Belichick Watch List? Here we go:

1. Cowboys.

Many think this one is obvious. I think Jerry Jones ultimately will be too cheap to pay Belichick. Until then, Jerry will milk the possibility for as much attention as possible. Hell, he publicly spoke about eventually hiring Belichick in January, not long after issuing a statement that the coach who had won 36 games in three regular seasons would be back for the final year of his contract.

On Wednesday’s PFT Live, Michael Holley had an interesting idea. If Belichick would be the coach and only the coach in Dallas, would he expect far less than he was making in New England?

Another attraction would be the opportunity to stick it to his former employer, given the rivalry between Jones and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

2. Eagles.

After last year’s late-season free fall, Nick Sirianni’s future was in doubt. The availability of Belichick added to the uncertainty.

Sirianni could end up in hot water again this year, depending on how the next 14 games go. Belichick remains on the radar screen, until we know whether Sirianni has done enough to secure another season.

3. Giants.

Belichick has always had a soft spot for the Giants. When details of the dysfunction over the handling of Jimmy Garoppolo emerged several years ago, a report surfaced that Belichick would want to coach the Giants if/when things end in New England.

Depending on how the rest of the year goes, the Giants could be making changes, yet again; John Mara has fired four coaches in less than a decade.

The possibility of Belichick landing with the Cowboys or the Eagles could be enough to get Mara to pull the trigger, making the guy who once quit as HC of the NYJ the new HC/GM of the NYG.

4. Jaguars.

This one became obvious during Monday night’s embarrassing loss to the Bills. Owner Shad Khan put everyone on notice before the season began — win now.

If the current trend continues, Khan might decide to turn to Belichick.

It can turn out any worse than when Khan hired Urban Meyer.

5. Bengals.

This one became intriguing during Monday night’s unexpected loss to the Commanders. However, I’ve added them to the list for one reason: To cross them off it.

The Bengals are definitely too cheap to hire Belichick. Hell, they’re too cheap to fire Zac Taylor with three years left on his contract.

They, like the Cowboys, would be too cheap to fire Taylor with only one year left on his contract.

6. Bears.

The franchise oozes history. The city, which feels like the offspring of New York and Pittsburgh, oozes football. The roster oozes talent, except on the offensive line.

Would the Bears pay Belichick? Maybe not.

Or maybe, if they think he’s the guy who can take the team back to the kind of level that will stir up enough public money to pay for a new stadium.