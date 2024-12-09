 Skip navigation
The Eagles have clinched a playoff spot

  
Published December 8, 2024 07:57 PM

The Eagles are headed back to the playoffs.

The team needed a win to have any chance of sewing up a spot in the postseason tournament on Sunday and they took care of that by beating the Panthers 22-16 at home. With that win in place, there were several combinations of results that would allow them to clinch their berth.

Losses by the Falcons and Cardinals along with the Lions’ win on Thursday night turned out to be the right combination and the Eagles now know that they will be in the playoffs for the fourth time in head coach Nick Sirianni’s four seasons.

At 11-2, the Eagles have a three-game lead over the Commanders in the NFC East. That means they will clinch the division title with a win over the Steelers and a Commanders loss to the Saints. If that doesn’t happen, they can take care of business by beating the Commanders in Week 16.