The full K ball procedures for 2025

The NFL dramatically changed the rules regarding access to kicking balls for 2025. Previously, teams got three brand-new balls within 60-to-90 minutes of kickoff. Now, they get 60 of them before the season starts.

On Tuesday, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio linked the current rash of long kicks to the new K-ball rules. He suggested that an asterisk should be applied to the 60-plus-yard field goals, and he compared the current era of kicking to the age of the juiced baseball (and/or the juiced baseball player, allegedly).

We asked the league for the rules regarding kicking balls. The full content of the information provided by the NFL appears below, including the things teams can and can’t do when preparing their collection of kicking balls:

Wilson Sporting Goods will deliver 60 kicking footballs (K-Balls) directly to each club for the season. The K-Balls will be branded with a special “K” and be numbered 1-60. These footballs are identical to the game footballs used on non-kicking downs and will be used exclusively for kickoffs, safety kicks, punts, field goal attempts, and extra-point kicks during the game. Clubs are permitted to prepare their K-Balls in advance of game day, in accordance with the K-Ball preparation guidelines outlined below.

Two hours and fifteen minutes prior to kickoff, both teams will be required to bring 3 K-Balls that have been activated by Zebra Technologies to the Officials’ locker room for inspection. No more than 3 K-Balls may be activated by each club. Upon approval, each K-Ball will be stamped with the Referee’s distinctive mark on the laces of the football. A K-Ball may be submitted for inspection for no more than 3 games. A K-Ball will not be approved after receiving 3 Referee marks.

A club’s failure to comply with the K-Ball preparation guidelines below will be considered a violation of League policy and will subject the club and/or individuals to League accountability measures. Each club will receive 6 additional non-prepped K-Balls to keep at the stadium in the event that a submitted K-Ball(s) does not pass inspection.

The following actions are permissible in K-Ball preparation:

* Applying a wet towel to the football

* Brushing the football by hand with a new Wilson-branded ball brush, or a team-supplied Wilson-branded ball brush, provided that the brush is in acceptable condition and has not been altered in any way

* Using the side of the brush to soften the leather and remove slickness

* Using the back of the brush to warm the leather and polish

The following actions are prohibited in K-Ball preparation:

* Subjecting the football to high heat (heaters, blow dryers, dryers, etc.)

* Submersing the football in water

* Altering the surface of the football (including, but not limited to, use of a buffing machine, attaching a Wilson-branded ball brush to a machine, non-Wilson branded brushes, wire brushes, or other similar tools)

* Altering the shape of the football (including, but not limited to, kneeling or standing on, bouncing, throwing, using a hard surface, or otherwise exerting excess pressure)

Each club must identify one person to handle the on-field K-Ball responsibilities, and they are required to wear the “K” vest throughout the game. A member of each club’s ball crew should begin the game with two K-Balls in their possession. The ball crews will be responsible for handing the K-Balls to the Game Officials when needed. Clubs must ensure that stadium security is prepared to retrieve K-Balls that enter the stands as the result of a play. If a club’s full allotment of K-Balls has been kicked into the stands and has not been retrieved, teams will share the remaining K-Balls for kicking plays while stadium security continues retrieval efforts. Any deliberate action to hinder efforts to retrieve K-Balls will be reviewed by NFL Football Operations and subject the home club to accountability measures.

At the conclusion of the first half, K-Balls must be returned to the instant replay field unit. K-Balls will be returned to the Game Officials’ locker room by the Game Officials, accompanied by NFL Security. A Game Official will confirm that all six K-Balls have been returned to the locker room. If fewer than six K-Balls are returned at halftime, only those K-Balls that have been returned will be permitted for use during the second half. Game Officials must ensure that K-Balls not returned at halftime are not permitted for use for the remainder of the game.

A couple of things stand out from these procedures.

First, the prohibition of “high heat” implies that “low heat” or “medium heat” is permitted.

Second, the rule against “submersing” the ball in water implies that water can be used, as long as the ball isn’t “submersed.”

Third, the team can apply as much elbow grease as it can to the ball, as long as the only tool used is a “new Wilson-branded ball brush.” The side of the brush can be used to aggressively “soften the leather and remove slickness.” The back of the brush can be used to “warm the leather and polish” it.

And so, while plenty of things can’t be done, plenty of work can be done on the balls. And it seems to be working, because the ball is sailing like never before.