The Lane Kiffin plot continues to thicken

Lane Kiffin’s exit from Mississippi is proving to be even more entertaining than his exit from the Raiders, some 17 years ago.

Chase Parham of CBS Sports reports that Kiffin’s planned meeting with his Mississippi team has been delayed by three hours, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The move comes amid reports that Kiffin is threatening to take most of his coaching staff with him. (Defensive coordinator Matthew Golding is reportedly expected to stay at Ole Miss.)

At the heart of the chaos is a high-stakes tug of war regarding Kiffin’s desire to finish the season at Mississippi before heading to LSU. The powers-that-be at Ole Miss reportedly want to cut off Kiffin’s access to players, in advance of the January 2 transfer portal. Also, any success Kiffin has in the College Football Playoff becomes recruiting fodder not for the Rebels but for LSU.

The entire situation flows directly from a bad system that the NCAA has allowed its programs to establish and maintain. Coaches from NCAA member schools should be off limits to other NCAA institutions until their seasons have ended. No contact, no recruiting, no offers, no negotiations, no contract.

The NFL does it that way. And imagine how crazy things would be if, for example, the Giants were permitted to pursue and hire Ben Johnson before he finishes his current season in Chicago. The fact that the mere possibility sounds beyond ridiculous shows how ridiculous the NCAA’s current model is.