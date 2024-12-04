 Skip navigation
The Patriots are starting construction on a new training facility

  
December 4, 2024

After the Patriots received poor marks in the NFLPA’s annual survey of players, team owner Robert Kraft said that they would make changes in response to the players’ dissatisfaction.

One of those changes is the construction of a new, stand-alone training facility. The project is set to get underway and the facility is being built near the team’s current practice fields. Per the team, it will more than double the square footage available for the team’s use.

“The whole project is designed around the players and the player experience,” Kraft Sports and Entertainment COO Jim Nolan said in a statement. “As teams and team operations have grown, it was time for us to design a larger facility exclusively for the operation of the football team. The main floor is designed for where the players will work out, train, rehab, relax, and eat. The top floor is designed for where players and coaches will watch game film, strategize and meet.”

The team expects to finish the construction project in the spring of 2026.