The “Rivalries” jerseys are selling well (which means there will be more alternate looks)

The Nikefication of the NFL is working.

Yes, I’m in the “get off my lawn” camp when it comes to the proliferation of alternate jerseys and helmets for NFL teams. When Nike first got the NFL apparel contract in 2012, I knew it was just a matter of time before plenty of pro teams looked like Oregon, with a different uniform combination nearly every week.

It won’t be ending. For one very important reason. Or, more accurately, for millions of them.

At the end of the day, it’s a revenue stream. It’s more stuff for fans to buy. Previously, there were three things for the wish list: helmet, dark jersey, light jersey. Now, there are up to three helmets and (frankly) we’ve lost count of the available jerseys for purchase.

And it’s working. According to Sports Business Journal, the first eight “Rivalries” uniforms are selling. Well. On Wednesday, the league, Nike, and Fanatics launched the AFC East/NFC West versions of the latest alternate look. And it was (unfortunately) Fanatics’ ”biggest and highest selling product launch ever and its best overall day of merchandise sales so far this year,” via SBJ. The “Rivalries” jerseys made up 80 percent of all sales across the entire Fanatics network.

The top-selling team was the 49ers, and the top-selling player was Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

So get ready for more disruptions to the traditional uniforms. And get ready for more nonsensical marketing plans, like calling a game played on September 11 a “winter warning.”

The fact that these alternate jerseys are selling means there will be more. And more. And more.

It’s similar to cramming commercials into RedZone, or flexing games from Sunday to Thursday or Thursday to Sunday or Sunday to Monday or Monday to Sunday, regardless of the impact of such changes to the travel plans of fans.

The NFL is a drug. And we’re all addicted. Even if we don’t like the changes the supplier is making, we’ll keep scratching our necks and asking for more.