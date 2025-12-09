The stakes will be very high for the Eagles on Sunday

After Monday night’s loss to the Chargers, the Eagles took the red eye home to Philly. On Sunday, their fans will be ready to give them the evil eye — and then some.

The last time the Eagles played at Lincoln Financial Field, the boo birds were mutherflocking the home team. It was a mess, with the Bears overpowering the Eagles.

And the next opponent is the Raiders, arguably the worst team in the league.

The Eagles are favored by 11.5 points. Anything other than the 31-0 dismantling delivered by Las Vegas to the Chiefs in Week 7 will be viewed as a disappointment. And any sputtering of the offense will be met with loud displeasure by fans who expected much more than another post-bye swoon.

Bottom line? That goofy positivity rabbit could yield a gathering of Grinches, if the 2025 late-season Eagles don’t start playing less like the 2023 late-season Eagles and more like the 2024 late-season Eagles.

It’s a no-win situation. Even with a blowout win, plenty of Philly fans will fear that losses are looming at Buffalo and in either of the upcoming games against the Commanders. The risk of blowing the NFC East to the Cowboys is real, and things could get really ugly if the Eagles fail to do to the Raiders what the Raiders did to the Eagles in Super Bowl XV.