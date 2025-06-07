The Steelers’ odds don’t move much, if at all, post-Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers have added quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The move hasn’t added much to their betting odds for 2025.

At DraftKings, the Steelers have dropped from a +4500 underdog to win the Super Bowl to +4000. While that reflects some movement, it still has them as 40-1 long shots to win their seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Others sports books haven’t changed the Super Bowl odds at all, post-Rodgers. Via Ben Fawkes of Yahoo Sports, the Steelers’ odds remain 45-1 at BetMGM.

The odds haven’t changed because the Rodgers move has been expected. As noted by Fawkes, the Steelers opened at 80-1 to win the Super Bowl.

Even with Rodgers, the Steelers remain decidedly below elite teams like the Bills (+700), the Ravens (+700), the Chiefs (+750), and the Bengals (+2000). Even the Chargers and Broncos — both at +2500 — are viewed as significantly better bets than the Steelers to win it all.

One sports book executive summarized the situation in blunt terms.

“Rodgers has been awful,” Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook V.P. of risk Ed Salmons told Fawkes. “Before he ruptured his Achilles, his last year in Green Bay he wasn’t good. Since the [Achilles] injury, he can’t move — he just dumps it off so he doesn’t get hit. [Mason] Rudolph and Rodgers are the same thing for me.”

Most would say the two aren’t the same. The question is whether, with Rodgers, the Steelers become anything more than a team that gets to the postseason and might or might not win a playoff game for the first time in nine years.