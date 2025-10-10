The tush push continues to inch toward potential extinction

Before the Eagles lost control of Thursday night’s game against the Giants, it appeared that the biggest talking point emerging from the Week 6 opener would be the ongoing challenges presented by the tush push.

The Eagles scored a touchdown after four straight uses of their trademark play, and with more evidence of linemen leaving early — and the officials not seeing it.

Difficulty of officiating has become the latest basis for getting rid of it, joining injury concerns and aesthetics as justifications for another effort in the 2026 offseason to get to 24 votes.

Packers linebacker Micah Parsons added his voice to the debate last night, tweeting: “It’s not football!” during the game.

That continues to be the prevailing sentiment in the league office. It’s not football.

But here’s another emerging reality. If Philly’s secret weapon, which no other team can stop or replicate, doesn’t result in another deep playoff run, some teams may lose their stomach for trying to take it away.

Many believe that the attack on the play arises from basic envy and resentment of the Eagles’ success. If they’re no longer a Super Bowl contender for reasons unrelated to their go-to play, who cares if they use it?

In a weird sort of way, those who pushed to get rid of the tush push last year will be implicitly admitting that the real reason was jealousy of the Eagles, if the 2025 season ends with nothing to be jealous about — and if the steam evaporates from the effort to wrangle two more votes than they managed to finagle in May.