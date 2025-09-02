 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
The “Tush Push” has an official sponsor

  
Published September 2, 2025 01:44 PM

Dude Wipes has discovered an important niche. For marketing, too.

On Tuesday, the Eagles announced that the industrial strength crevice cleanser is the official sponsor of the team’s trademark play.

Yes, the Tush Push has become a profit center.

Not long ago, Dude Wipes sponsored the unveiling of Cleveland’s new brown helmet. Dark brown. Emoji brown.

Actually, there’s another sponsorship opportunity for Dude Wipes in Indianapolis. As it relates to one specific item on the concessions menu.

The move comes in the aftermath of an aggressive straining by some in league circles to expel the Tush Push from the rulebook. In the end, however, there were insufficient votes to flush it away.