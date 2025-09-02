The “Tush Push” has an official sponsor

Dude Wipes has discovered an important niche. For marketing, too.

On Tuesday, the Eagles announced that the industrial strength crevice cleanser is the official sponsor of the team’s trademark play.

Yes, the Tush Push has become a profit center.

Not long ago, Dude Wipes sponsored the unveiling of Cleveland’s new brown helmet. Dark brown. Emoji brown.

Actually, there’s another sponsorship opportunity for Dude Wipes in Indianapolis. As it relates to one specific item on the concessions menu.

The move comes in the aftermath of an aggressive straining by some in league circles to expel the Tush Push from the rulebook. In the end, however, there were insufficient votes to flush it away.