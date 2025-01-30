 Skip navigation
There’s another complication to a potential Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson reunion

  
Published January 30, 2025 09:30 AM

On Wednesday, we pointed out a couple of complications to a potential reunion between Raiders coach Pete Carroll and Steelers quarterback (soon to be a free agent) Russell Wilson. We missed an important one.

Beyond the impact of age on Wilson’s abilities or minority owner/majority voice Tom Brady’s preferences at the quarterback position is this tidbit from early 2023: Wilson reportedly tried to get Carroll fired by the Seahawks, before Wilson was traded to the Broncos in 2022.

Wilson, through a lawyer, called the story “entirely fabricated.” Still, the report is part of their shared history. Which can be an impediment to a possible shared future.

But it would definitely make things more interesting.

Carroll’s Seahawks made Wilson a third-round pick in 2012. They spent 10 years together in Seattle, winning a Super Bowl and losing another — to Brady’s Patriots.