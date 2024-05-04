 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftquestions_240503.jpg
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_mahomesv2_240503.jpg
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
nbc_pft_najeeharrisv2_240503.jpg
Steelers decline Harris’ fifth-year option

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftquestions_240503.jpg
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_mahomesv2_240503.jpg
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
nbc_pft_najeeharrisv2_240503.jpg
Steelers decline Harris’ fifth-year option

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Third-round pick Malachi Corley plans to stay in Aaron Rodgers’ guest house

  
Published May 4, 2024 09:55 AM

Jets third-round pick Malachi Corley’s path to early success is based on making a quick connection with Aaron Rodgers and the wide receiver isn’t wasting any time with that.

Corley is at the Jets facility this weekend for the team’s rookie minicamp and it sounds like he’ll be in a position to spend a lot of time with Rodgers heading into the season. Corley said that he spoke to Rodgers after being drafted and that the quarterback made him a generous offer when it comes to living arrangements.

“I only talked to him on draft night,” Corley said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I’ve texted him the last couple of nights. I’m just like a little kid. He’s an adult. He’s the MVP, Hall of Famer, all those types of things. I’m just like a little kid talking to him all the time, texting him, trying to see what he’s done to stay consistent in the league, the things that he’s done to work on his mental health, how he’s kept his body alive so long. He said I could stay in his guest house if I want to. So, yeah, me and him are close. That’s going to be my dog while I’m here.”

Corley said he’ll be taking Rodgers up on the chance to bunk together and that should provide plenty of opportunities for the two players to come up with ways to make plays together on the field come the fall.