Three TDs for Stefon Diggs, Bills up 41-20

The Bills are on their way to a resounding victory over the Dolphins and Stefon Diggs is playing a major role in it.

Diggs caught his third touchdown of the day with three minutes to play in the third quarter and the Bills now have a 41-20 lead on their divisional rivals. Diggs has six catches for 120 yards overall on Sunday.

It is the fourth three-touchdown game of Diggs’ career. He’s never had a four-touchdown day, but there’s plenty of time left in this contest and the Dolphins haven’t shown much ability to slow down the Buffalo star.

The Dolphins were able to cut Buffalo’s lead to 31-20 on a Braxton Berrios touchdown catch, but Bills safety Micah Hyde picked Tua Tagovailoa off to set up Diggs’ lates t score.