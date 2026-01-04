Three Trevor Lawrence TDs, Cam Little’s 67-yard field goal have Jags up 31-7 at half

Trevor Lawrence had a five-game streak with multiple touchdown passes come to an end against the Colts last Sunday, but he’s back at it against the Titans this week.

Lawrence threw three touchdown passes in the first 30 minutes of play in Week 18 and the Jaguars hold a 31-7 lead over the Titans at halftime. A win will make the Jaguars the AFC South champions and keep them in play for the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into the late window of games on Sunday afternoon.

Lawrence opened the scoring for the Jags by connecting with Parker Washington and he added touchdown passes to tight ends Brenton Strange and Quentin Morris later in the half. Lawrence is 16-of-19 for 181 yards.

The Jags’ other touchdown came on a 58-yard interception return by safety Antonio Johnson. Johnson picked off Brandon Allen, who replaced Cam Ward after the Titans rookie was ruled out with a right shoulder injury.

Their final points of the half came just before halftime when Jaguars kicker Cam Little slammed home a 67-yard field goal. Little set an NFL record with a 68-yarder earlier this season and now holds the top two spots in the record book.