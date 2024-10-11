Thursday Night Football: 49ers lead Seahawks 16-3 at halftime

If the 49ers were the 49ers of last year in the red zone, and not the 49ers of this year in the red zone, the Seahawks might already have been run over. Instead, Seattle remains in it with a half to go.

The 49ers lead the Seahawks 16-3 at halftime of Thursday Night Football.

San Francisco converted Seattle’s two turnovers into only six points, and the 49ers went 0-for-2 in the red zone. The 49ers entered Week 6 ranked 30th in the red zone, scoring only nine touchdowns on 22 possessions inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. It cost them in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals when they scored one touchdown on six red zone possessions.

Matthew Wright kicked field goals on drives that ended at the Seattle 7 and 17. He had another field goal on a drive that stopped at the Seattle 23.

The game’s only touchdown came on a 76-yard catch-and-run by Deebo Samuel on a pass from Brock Purdy. The 49ers punted only once and gained 244 yards.

Purdy completed 9 of 14 passes for 139 yards, with Samuel catching two for 87.

The Seahawks had two drives deep into San Francisco territory. Geno Smith threw a pick to Malik Mustapha at the 49ers 2-yard line after Seattle reached the San Francisco 25, and on the final offensive snap of the half, DK Metcalf’s right toe landed on the end line in the end zone. The Seahawks, who were on the San Francisco 2-yard line, had to settle for Jason Myers’ 20-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Seattle has only 133 yards, with Smith going 9-of-18 for 109 yards. Metcalf has one catch for 30 yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba three for 47.

The Seahawks’ other turnover came on Laviska Shenault Jr.'s fumble on a kickoff return following Samuel’s touchdown.

The 49ers lost running back Jordan Mason (left shoulder) and Mustapha (ankle) in the first half with both questionable to return. Rookie Isaac Guerendo has replaced Mason, and George Odum went in for Mustapha.

The 49ers will receive the second half kickoff.