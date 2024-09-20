Thursday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers, Will McDonald have Jets leading 14-3 at halftime

Jets fans are enjoying Thursday Night Football.

A little over a year after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on the fourth play of the season, the quarterback is showing that, at 40, he still has it. Rodgers put on a clinic in the first half, completing 15 of 20 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets lead 14-3, outgaining the Patriots 252 to 40.

Rodgers threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard, and Breece Hall scored on a 1-yard run. Rodgers led the Jets on a 12-play, 59-yard drive at the end of the half, but Greg Zuerlein missed a 45-yard field goal wide left.

Eight different players have caught a pass from Rodgers tonight, with Lazard leading the way with three catches for 48 yards.

Hall has 11 carries for 43 yards.

Not to be outdone, the Jets defense has three sacks against a depleted Patriots offensive line. Will McDonald has 1.5 of the sacks, giving him 4.5 for the season.

New England is averaging 2.2 yards per play.