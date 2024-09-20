 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Thursday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers, Will McDonald have Jets leading 14-3 at halftime

  
Published September 19, 2024 09:45 PM

Jets fans are enjoying Thursday Night Football.

A little over a year after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on the fourth play of the season, the quarterback is showing that, at 40, he still has it. Rodgers put on a clinic in the first half, completing 15 of 20 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets lead 14-3, outgaining the Patriots 252 to 40.

Rodgers threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard, and Breece Hall scored on a 1-yard run. Rodgers led the Jets on a 12-play, 59-yard drive at the end of the half, but Greg Zuerlein missed a 45-yard field goal wide left.

Eight different players have caught a pass from Rodgers tonight, with Lazard leading the way with three catches for 48 yards.

Hall has 11 carries for 43 yards.

Not to be outdone, the Jets defense has three sacks against a depleted Patriots offensive line. Will McDonald has 1.5 of the sacks, giving him 4.5 for the season.

New England is averaging 2.2 yards per play.