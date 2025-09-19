Thursday Night Football: Bills, Dolphins tied 14-14 at halftime

The Bills have 179 yards, 12 first downs and have yet to punt. They do not have a lead.

The Dolphins are hanging with Buffalo, with the teams tied 14-14 at halftime.

Miami scored on its opening drive after Dee Eskridge’s 54-yard kickoff return, going 47 yards in 10 plays with rookie Ollie Gordon plowing into the end zone from the 2 on third down. After a three-and-out on their second drive, the Dolphins went on a 16-play, 71-yard drive with Jaylen Waddle catching a 3-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa with only eight seconds left in the half.

The Dolphins have 131 yards, with Tagovailoa going 12-of-18 for 66 yards. Tyreek Hill has four catches for 44 yards, and De’Von Achane has run for 35 yards on six carries.

The Bills scored touchdowns on their first two possessions. Dalton Kincaid caught a 20-yard touchdown pass and rookie Jackson Hawes a 5-yarder on a no-look shovel pass from Josh Allen.

Allen drove the Bills into the red zone on their third possession. But Matt Prater, the hero in Week 1 when he hit a 32-yard game-winning field goal on the final play against the Ravens, badly missed a 39-yard field goal try with 6:03 left in the half. Prater’s shank came a snap after Bradley Chubb recorded his third sack of the season.

Instead of a two-score lead at halftime, the Bills let the Dolphins drive down for the tying points.

Allen is 11-of-13 for 97 yards, and James Cook has run for 73 yards on eight carries.

The Dolphins lost cornerback Jason Marshall in the second quarter. He went to the X-ray room for a right hamstring injury that has him questionable to return in the second half.