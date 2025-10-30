 Skip navigation
Thursday Night Football: Bradley Chubb is active

  
Published October 30, 2025 06:53 PM

Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb said earlier this week he would play tonight, and he will.

Despite being listed as questionable, Chubb is dressed.

He has four sacks, a fumble recovery and five tackles for loss after missing last season with a knee injury.

The Dolphins also will have wide receiver Dee Eskridge (shoulder) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb). They, too, were questionable.

The team’s inactives are quarterback Quinn Ewers, running back Jaylen Wright, cornerback Juju Brents, safety Ashtyn Davis (quad), safety Jordan Colbert, defensive tackle Zeek Biggers and tight end Julian Hill (ankle). Ewers is the emergency third quarterback.

The Ravens’ seven inactives are all healthy scratches. Safety Sanoussi Kane, cornerback Jaire Alexander, offensive guard Emery Jones, offensive tackle Carson Vinson, wide receiver Devontez Walker, defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles and quarterback Cooper Rush will not play. Rush is the emergency third quarterback.