Thursday Night Football: C.J. Mosley is inactive for Jets vs. Patriots

  
Published September 19, 2024 06:58 PM

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley will not play in Thursday Night Football as he is among the team’s inactives.

Mosley did not participate in practice this week after leaving Sunday’s win over the Titans in the first half. Mosley made 10 tackles the first two weeks of the season.

Jamien Sherwood replaced Mosley last week and will play alongside Quincy Williams against the Patriots.

The Jets’ other inactives are running back Israel Abanikanda cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, offensive tackle Max Mitchell, offensive tackle Carter Warren and defensive end Eric Watts.

The Patriots already had ruled out left tackle Vederian Lowe (knee), left guard Sidy Sow (ankle) and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (pec).

They will, however, have center David Andrews (hip) and right tackle Mike Onwenu (wrist). Both were questionable after limited practices this week. Safety Jabrill Peppers (shoulder) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (shoulder) also will dress.

The Patriots’ other inactives are quarterback Joe Milton III, cornerback Marco Wilson and defensive end Jamree Kromah.